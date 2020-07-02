(BIVN) – The annual Cultural Festival at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is moving online.

The event, which for nearly 40 years has normally been scheduled for the first Saturday in July, must be held over social media this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park says it will share “short videos and other mana‘o (knowledge) about Hawaiian culture virtually,” on Facebook, starting on Sunday, July 5 through Saturday, July 11.

“We are excited to share Hawaiian culture by adapting one of our most cherished park events so everyone can participate virtually and safely on our official Facebook page,” said Park Ranger Kekoa Rosehill.

Here is what the park has planned:

Opening ‘Oli Komo. Park staff and ‘ohana blow the pū (conch shell) and chant the ‘Oli Komo together requesting permission to begin the Virtual Cultural Festival. The ‘Oli Komo, which expresses the intent to learn and do good, was gifted to the park by Kepā Maly. Ranger Kekoa Rosehill narrates.

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 8:08 a.m. post time, but the content will be available any time afterwards



Mo‘olelo & Places. Learn the mo‘olelo (stories) of Pele the volcano goddess, Kamapua‘a the pig demigod and others on the park’s new web page which debuts in the morning. That afternoon, the park will launch the new Places page, which shares mana‘o (knowledge) about the wahi pana (sacred places) protected within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, including Uēkahuna, the sacred bluff near Jaggar Museum.

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 8:08 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively, but the content will be available any time afterwards



Learn to Make a Tī Leaf Lei with Ranger Leilani. Learn how to select tī leaves, prepare them for lei making and how to twist them into a beautiful and easy-to-make garland. Ranger Leilani Rodrigues of the Kahuku Unit shows you how!

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 8:08 a.m. post time, but the content will be available any time afterwards



Facebook Watch Party for the documentary, Saving ‘Ōhi‘a. Grab lunch and join us for a free screening of the Emmy-award winning 28-minute documentary, Saving ‘Ōhi‘a. This 2018 film explains the significance of the ‘ōhi‘a tree to the people of Hawai‘i and environment, and the threat that the new disease called “Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death” poses to these values. Park ecologist David Benitez, park botanist Sierra McDaniel and filmmaker Annie Sullivan will answer questions in real time in the comments. The documentary was filmed partially in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: Noon



Hawaiian Lua (Martial Arts) with Ranger Michael & Ranger Olivia. Bone-breaking maneuvers and war clubs encircled with tiger-shark teeth are probably not the first things to come to mind when you picture the Hawaiian Islands. The Hawaiian fighting style of lua is a formidable art form that requires skill, specific movement and a host of deadly weapons. Rangers Michael Newman and Olivia Crabtree demonstrate this traditional fighting style.

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 8:08 a.m. post time, but the content will be available any time afterwards



Learn to Make a Pūlumi Nī‘au (Hawaiian Broom) with Ranger Dean. Get swept up in gathering plant materials and learn to make a pūlumi nī‘au, or authentic Hawaiian broom, with Ranger Dean Gallagher.

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 8:08 a.m. post time, but the content will be available any time afterwards



Closing ‘Oli Mahalo. Park staff and ‘ohana blow the pū (conch shell) and chant the ‘Oli Mahalo together requesting departure to close the Virtual Cultural Festival. Gifted to the park by Kepā Maly, the ‘Oli Mahalo expresses gratitude. Ranger Kekoa Rosehill narrates.

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 8:08 a.m. post time, but the content will be available any time afterwards

“Although the videos debut each day at 8:08 a.m. (except the noon watch party for Saving ‘Ōhi‘a on July 8), the Virtual Cultural Festival content will be available on Facebook at any time,” the National Park Service added.

Many areas in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park are now open to the public, but services are limited.