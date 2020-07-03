(BIVN) – Another earthquake struck the south flank of Kīlauea Volcano on Friday afternoon, in the same area where an earthquake shook the island last night.

The most recent earthquake occurred at 2:18 p.m. HST, and was located about 8 miles south of Fern Forest at a depth of nearly 4 miles. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory measured the earthquake at a Magnitude 4.1, and later revised it to a Magnitude 4.3. (UPDATED)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which initially reported the quake at a Magnitude 4.3, issued a message saying that the quake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the island of Hawaiʻi. (UPDATED)



On Thursday night at around 11:20 p.m. HST, a Magnitude 4.6 earthquake occurred in the same location. Scientists said that quake was likely an aftershock of the 2018 magnitude-6.9 earthquake as the volcano continues to settle.



“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency in an alert message. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.”



UPDATE – (3:23 p.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a media release on today’s earthquake, which stated: