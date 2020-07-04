(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi today is one (1) COVID-19 case shy of reaching the one thousand (1,000) case mark, as the Department of Health’s noon update reported twenty-four (24) new cases, bringing the statewide total to 999.

Of those 24 new cases, nineteen (19) were identified on Oʻahu, two (2) each were counted on Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi, and one (1) was reported in Maui County.

There are now seven (7) active cases of COVID-19 on the island of Hawaiʻi. One person is reported hospitalized.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported five (5) active cases this morning, before the State’s noon update was posted. “The two increase from yesterday has been identified as travel related and once again emphasizes the importance of caution of traveling,” civil defense officials said.

“The majority of states in our country continue to see an increase of large numbers of people being infected by the Coronavirus. Know how good Hawaii is and the importance it is of everyone to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness on this Fourth of July weekend,” said Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Saturday morning radio message. “As you enjoy the get togethers do take extra care in protecting yourself, your family, your friends, and your community to keep Hawaii safe.”

This story will be updated.