(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message on Tuesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health is eight. The two increase from yesterday has been identified as travel related and emphasizes the importance of caution of travel.



To keep Hawaiʻi in a good place know how important it is for everyone to continue, and even get better, in following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. This is a community issue and your help is needed to keep Hawaii safe. Wear your face coverings to keep you and others safe.



For your information, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled for today in Puna at Keaau High School. Distribution begins at 10:00 am. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.



Thank you for listening and thank you for doing your part in keeping yourself, your family, your friends, and your community safe.