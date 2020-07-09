(BIVN) – Kaiwiki Park will be closed until further notice for repairs, county officials say.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation today announced the closure of the small park beginning Saturday, August 1, in order for the facility to undergo “necessary improvements and repairs.”

The Department apologized for any inconvenience the closure may cause and thanked the general public for their patience.

For more information, the County says please call 961-8311.