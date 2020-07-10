(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Friday reported twenty-eight (28) new cases of COID-19 statewide. Most of those new cases were identified on Oʻahu.

There was also one (1) new case reported on Maui and one (1) new case reported on Hawaiʻi island.

According to the noon update from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, there are now nine (9) active cases on the Big Island. The County of Hawaiʻi reported seven (7) active cases this morning, of which one was hospitalized.

Governor Issues Statement

Governor David Ige today issued the following statement in regards to his ongoing talks with the county mayors on COVID-19 planning:

“The mayors and I have had productive meetings this week about the pre-travel testing program. We are assessing the current situation in Hawaiʻi and on the mainland, and we’ll make an announcement when we are satisfied that the plans will protect the health and safety of our residents and guests.”

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻʻi Tourism Authority: