(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message on Saturday morning, July 11:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, is eight. Of this, one is hospitalized. This one increase from yesterday is now being reviewed by the Department of Health and the case is isolated.



It is important to know that the majority of states on the mainland continue to see an increase of people being infected by the coronavirus. Hawaii State remains in a good place of low numbers but know how important it is for everyone to continue following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings and cleanliness. As a reminder wearing of face coverings is mandatory on Hawaii Island.



Thank you for listening and thank you for doing your part in keeping yourself, your family, your friends and our community the safest place in the United States.