Pāhoa Community Aquatic Center, from file video by David Corrigan
Hawaii County Pools Reopen Monday, With New Rules
PĀHOA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi will be posting COVID-19 Modified Pool Rules at each facility, which will operate on modified schedules with interim rules in place.
(BIVN) – On Monday, Big Island public swimming pools will reopen.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation says it will reopen several swimming pools around the island beginning the week of Monday, July 13. All pools will operate on modified schedules with interim rules and use procedures in place.
County officials say the following pools will each provide 45-minute time slots for individual lap swimming at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis on the assigned days:
Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium (961-8698) Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Pahoa Community Aquatic Center (965-2700) Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday
Kona Community Aquatic Center “KCAC” (327-3500) Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Konawaena Swimming Pool (323-3252) Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Kohala Swimming Pool (889-6933) Wednesday/Thursday/Friday
Pāhala Swimming Pool (928-8177) Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Honoka‘a Swimming Pool will remain closed due to active construction work, officials say.
NAS Swimming Pool, which is currently the site of the Hale Hanakahi Shelter program, will remain closed.
Laupāhoehoe Swimming Pool will reopen later upon resolution of recurring water clarity issues, which the County says are being addressed.
The County says it will “continue to evaluate sanitization procedures as well as the adherence to modified pool rules to ensure the safety of staff and swimmers. Available days/hours may be expanded in the coming weeks provided COVID-19 public health conditions and other variables are amenable to such.”
The COVID-19 Modified Pool Rules, which will be posted at each facility, look like this:
