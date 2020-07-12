(BIVN) – On Monday, Big Island public swimming pools will reopen.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation says it will reopen several swimming pools around the island beginning the week of Monday, July 13. All pools will operate on modified schedules with interim rules and use procedures in place.

County officials say the following pools will each provide 45-minute time slots for individual lap swimming at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis on the assigned days:

Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium (961-8698) Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Pahoa Community Aquatic Center (965-2700)

Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday

Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday Kona Community Aquatic Center “KCAC” (327-3500)

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Monday/Wednesday/Friday Konawaena Swimming Pool (323-3252)

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Monday/Wednesday/Friday Kohala Swimming Pool (889-6933)

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday Pāhala Swimming Pool (928-8177)

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Honoka‘a Swimming Pool will remain closed due to active construction work, officials say.

NAS Swimming Pool, which is currently the site of the Hale Hanakahi Shelter program, will remain closed.

Laupāhoehoe Swimming Pool will reopen later upon resolution of recurring water clarity issues, which the County says are being addressed.

The County says it will “continue to evaluate sanitization procedures as well as the adherence to modified pool rules to ensure the safety of staff and swimmers. Available days/hours may be expanded in the coming weeks provided COVID-19 public health conditions and other variables are amenable to such.”

The COVID-19 Modified Pool Rules, which will be posted at each facility, look like this: