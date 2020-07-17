(BIVN) – There were twenty-three (23) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Friday, of which two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health also reported the death of one resident.

UPDATE – (4:35 p.m.) – The State provided this information:

One additional COVID-19-related death has been reported. The Department of Health’s (DOH) Disease Outbreak Control Division reports an elderly O‘ahu resident over the age of 60 is the 23rd recorded COVID-19 death in the state. DOH says the male had an underlying condition and had been isolating with family at home. State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “We all extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends who have just lost a loved one. Every COVID-19 death is an emotional reminder to be vigilant, wear a face covering, and practice proper social distancing measures. It’s about protecting each other.”

UPDATE – (6 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Health Department on Friday evening reported the 24th death due to COVID-19. The State released this statement:

An elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying medical conditions, is the 24th death due to coronavirus. According to the Hawai‘i Dept. of Health the woman died yesterday, and her passing was reported today.



Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson once again joined the entire community in extending sympathies to the woman’s family and friends. “It strikes at all of our hearts, each and every time we have to report another casualty of COVID-19. Please be safe and practice all precautions. People who have been sick with this disease and tragically the victims of coronavirus and their loved ones, deserve that respect and care from each and everyone one of us in Hawai‘i,” Anderson said.

The State says 98 of the 109 cumulative cases on Hawaiʻi island have been released from isolation, indicating 11 cases remain active. This morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 12 active cases on Hawaiʻi island.

A new Hawaiʻi health department zip code area map of reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days shows at least one new case has been identified in the North Kohala zip code area.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reported the following information on passenger arrivals into the State by air: