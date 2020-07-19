(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi continues to showcase its resolve to enforce the mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for out-of-state arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Saturday it shared an example of how its done.

The Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center recorded and distributed a video interview with Kevin Barnard, an arrival from California, who recently completed his quarantine on Hawaiʻi island.

21-year-old Barnard and his 23-year-old brother Liam both got tested for COVID-19 before flying from the mainland to Hawai‘i, although it was not yet required, and took up residence in a family home in Waimea.

The State reports Barnard “is a recent college graduate and is spending the summer doing research work prior to entering a graduate program either in-person or virtually this fall.”

During the interview, Barnard described a typical day in quarantine. “I wake up. I get on my laptop, start to work away, go to a couple of virtual meetings, video chat, make meals in between, and that was about it. It’s pretty boring,” he said.

On Thursday, the State promoted its effort to enforce its mandatory quarantine rules. The governor held a Facebook live chat on the subject, and later, the Joint Information Center distributed video interviews with the Office of the Attorney General. In that news release, it was reported that Hawaiʻi County has had 99 quarantine violation arrests, more than any other county.

Commenting on those who have violated the State’s quarantine rules, Barnard said “they’re not helping the situation.”

“Particularly on the Big Island,” Barnard added, “the rules are really important to ensure we’re minimizing coronavirus cases because the hospital bandwidth on the island is not big enough to handle cases… that’s when it really gets dangerous.”

“I feel like people my age, generally, just want to enjoy themselves and selectively ignore things that allow them to enjoy themselves,” he continued. “But even if you don’t see it firsthand, even if you don’t know someone who has coronavirus, it’s very real and very dangerous. So, it’s important to do preventative measures.”

Barnard noted that everyone he has seen on Hawai‘i island has been wearing a mask, and he believes that has a lot to do with the Big Island’s relatively low COVID-19 case count.