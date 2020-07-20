(BIVN) – Twelve (12) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Monday at noon. One (1) new case was identified on Hawaiʻi island and the remainder were identified on Oʻahu.

Of the 1,393 cases identified in the State of Hawaiʻi since the pandemic began, 150 have required hospitalization, and 1,057 have been released from isolation. There have been 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, officials say.

The State of Hawaiʻi says that of the 114 cases of COVID-19 identified on the Big Island since the pandemic began, 104 have been released from isolation, indicating that the remaining 10 are active cases.

The 10 active cases indicated by the State at noon matches with 10 active cases reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday morning. The County of Hawaiʻi says the one new case identified today is travel related.

“Of this, one is hospitalized,” the County reported. “An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is presently monitored by the Department of Health.”

Governor David Ige will be holding a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today, and will talk about preparations to reopen schools on August 4th. The governor will be joined by Hawaiʻi Department of health director Dr. Bruce Anderson, Board of Education chair Catherine Payne, Chairperson, and Hawaiʻi DOE Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.

Feds Provide $3.3 Million To Respond To Outbreaks

From the office of U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi):

Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Hawai‘i Department of Health will receive $3,340,633 to help prepare for and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will support epidemiological activities including laboratory testing, contact tracing, surveillance, and coordination among public health officials.



“Improving our ability to detect and control infectious diseases early will help save lives,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “More funding for our public health programs means we can better manage the coronavirus outbreak, as well as prevent future pandemics.”



Funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Cooperative Agreement helps local public health agencies prevent future outbreaks, respond quickly to infectious diseases, and improve health outcomes through science-based prevention and control strategies.



In addition to the funding announced today, Hawai‘i has received hundreds of millions in recent federal grants to support the public health system during the COVID-19 pandemic, including funding for rural health services, expanding contact tracing capacity, and replenishing stockpiles of personal protective equipment, and helping local providers respond to the pandemic.

