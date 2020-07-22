(BIVN) – Douglas has rapidly intensified since earlier today. With maximum sustained winds near 120 mph with higher gusts, the storm is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Douglas could become even stronger on Thursday, and then gradual weakening is forecast to begin by early Friday.





As of 11 p.m. HST, Douglas was located about 1470 east southeast of Hilo. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Douglas “is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, and there is an increasing chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday. Interests on the Hawaiian Islands should continue to monitor the progress of Douglas and the official forecasts as they evolve over the next few days.”





“A Hydrologic Outlook (ESFHFO) has been issued due to the potential for flash flooding this weekend,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said. “With the potential for a tropical cyclone impacting the state this weekend, any preparations such as assembling disaster supplies should be made now. It is recommended to have 14 days of food, water, and medicine for you and your family.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 11 p.m. HST: