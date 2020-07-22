Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For July 22nd: 17 New Cases, 1 New Death Reported
HAWAIʻI - All of the new cases reported today by the Hawaiʻi health department were identified on Oʻahu.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as indicated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were seventeen (17) newly identified cases of COVID-19 reported statewide by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Wednesday. All 17 were reported on Oʻahu.
There was also one (1) new death reported by the State, bringing the total number to 25. Details have not yet been released.
On Hawaiʻi island, the cumulative number of cases remains at 114. Of that, only seven (7) are considered active. That also matches the number of active cases reported this morning by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
Of the cumulative 1,435 cases statewide, 154 have required hospitalization, and 1,113 have been released from isolation.
Passenger Arrivals By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
Yesterday, 2,208 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
