(BIVN) – There were seventeen (17) newly identified cases of COVID-19 reported statewide by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Wednesday. All 17 were reported on Oʻahu.

There was also one (1) new death reported by the State, bringing the total number to 25. Details have not yet been released.

On Hawaiʻi island, the cumulative number of cases remains at 114. Of that, only seven (7) are considered active. That also matches the number of active cases reported this morning by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

Of the cumulative 1,435 cases statewide, 154 have required hospitalization, and 1,113 have been released from isolation.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: