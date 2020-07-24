(BIVN) – For the second day in a row, the State of Hawaiʻi reported another record for COVID-19 infections in a single-day.

Today at noon, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported sixty (60) new COVID-19 infections statewide. The majority of the cases are on the island of O‘ahu (58), with one (1) case on Maui. The one (1) remaining case is a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed out of state.

As of noon, there were no new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, health officials said. There are nine (9) active cases on the Big Island.

A new Hawaiʻi health department map of reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days shows a change in the 96750 zip code area of Kona, now white, showing that there has been no new cases in that zip code area in almost a month.

State Health Director Bruce Anderson said, “We’re concerned that this relatively high level of cases is persisting on Oahu. Some of the cases we’re reporting today are associated with existing clusters, known cases and household spread, but others are new, unassociated cases that indicate increasing community spread. In contact tracing, we continue to identify cases connected with gatherings or just hanging out with close friends. Until we all recognize the importance of physically distancing from people outside of their households and wearing masks, we face the prospect of even higher numbers.”

“DOH is bringing on additional contact tracers to assist with case investigations and contact tracing,” said Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist. “As we have over 400 contact tracers now trained to augment existing staff resources, we have sufficient reserves for that purpose. Nevertheless, contact tracing and testing alone will not control the spread of COVID-19. Everyone needs to adhere to the safe distancing recommendations and wear masks when near others. That is the only way we as a community are going to prevent the spread of this very infectious disease,” said Park.

the University of Hawaiʻi reported today that the UH-DOH Contact Tracing Training Program “will have trained nearly 450 qualified individuals who will be available to be activated by the DOH, as needed, to trace known contacts of COVID-19 positive cases throughout Hawaiʻi.”

Aimee Grace, UH System program lead and director of the UHealthy Hawaiʻi Initiative, reiterated the university’s appreciation to the community for all of its volunteerism and support. “We remain incredibly grateful to every person who has stepped up and reached out to be part of the UH-DOH Contact Tracing Training Program,” she said. “Together, we will help to support DOH in its contact tracing needs to best address the COVID-19 pandemic while building critical health workforce capacity for Hawai‘i’s future.”