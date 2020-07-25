(BIVN) – Hurricane Douglas is 240 miles east of Hilo, and continues to move west northwest at 16 mph.

Douglas maximum sustained winds remain at 90 mph with higher gusts, the same as was measured at 11 a.m. HST. Gradual weakening is still expected over the next couple of days, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says. Douglas is still forecast to be close to hurricane strength when it passes near the islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch remain in effect for Hawaiʻi island. A Flash Flood Watch and a High Surf Warning for east-facing shores are also in effect.

In the 5 p.m. update, a Tropical Storm Warning was also issued for Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

Here are the hazards that are expected to affect land:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on Oahu on Sunday and are possible across Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected across Hawaii County and Maui County beginning late tonight or Sunday and across Kauai County Sunday night.



SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to build tonight and affect the Hawaiian Islands Sunday into Monday, and storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tides is expected near the center of Douglas. The large swells and surge will produce life threatening and potentially destructive surf along exposed shores.



RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands from late tonight into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas could produce 2 to 5 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 5 p.m. HST: