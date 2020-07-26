(BIVN) – Hurricane Douglas is 60 miles northeast of Honolulu as of 5 p.m. HST, and moving west northwest at 16 mph.

Hurricane Douglas has maintained maximum sustained winds near 85 mph with higher gusts, and is forecast to pass near Oʻahu and Kauaʻi tonight.

The Hurricane Warning has been canceled for Maui County – including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoʻolawe – but remains in effect for Oʻahu and Kauaʻi County, including the islands of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported that the aircraft data recorded by the Hurricane Hunters from the Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, and land-based radars, “indicated that Douglas has taken a jog to the north today.” The motion has given the islands more breathing room as Dougles passes by.

Hurricane Douglas no longer poses a threat to Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported Sunday evening:

If you are traveling do consult your airline for flight and airport status as Hurricane Douglas is affecting the other islands.

Observation reports throughout the island by the Hawaii County Police and Fire Departments report that all roads are open and no heavy rains, strong winds, nor damaging surf conditions have occurred.

All coastal parks on east facing shores remain closed; conditions will be reassessed on Monday morning.

County Mass Transit will resume normal bus schedule beginning Monday.

“Once Douglas departs the area later Monday, a typical trade wind weather pattern will return with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas,” the National Weather Service reported.