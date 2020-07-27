(BIVN) – There are twenty-eight (28) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Monday. All the new cases were reported on Oʻahu.

The number of new cases dropped today after four days of high case counts, including three consecutive record days. The Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center says today’s drop “is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today supported what the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported this morning: there are four (4) active cases on Hawaiʻi island.

On Oʻahu, investigators are searching for patrons of two specific bars in an attempt to conduct contact tracing. The State of Hawaiʻi reported today: