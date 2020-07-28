(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Tuesday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, with almost all the cases identified on Oʻahu.

In comparison to the numbers released by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Monday, forty-six (46) new cases were identified on Oʻahu and one (1) new case was found on Maui.

One (1) case was actually removed from the Hawaiʻi island cumulative count, as a result of updated information.

Of the 1,757 cases counted statewide since the pandemic began, 1,205 have been released from isolation. The number of deaths remains at 26.

Of the 116 total cases counted on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began, 114 have been released isolation, indicating that two (2) are active cases.

This morning at 8:30 a.m., the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported four (4) active cases, of which one (1) remains hospitalized.

“The number of active Coronavirus cases has increased in thirty states over the past week and be aware that the Coronavirus continues to be a threat on Hawaii Island,” civil defense said. “You can make a difference by following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. You should also stay at home if you do not feel well. We need your help to keep our neighbors, friends and family safe. As a reminder, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.”

