Hawaii County Morning COVID-19 Message For July 30th: One Active Case
HAWAIʻI - The one active case on the Big Island is a person who is hospitalized, but "is doing very well" the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island “is doing well” with no new cases of COVID-19 reported for several days, the County of Hawaiʻi says.
This morning, in the wake of yesterday’s announcement that the State of Hawaiʻi had reached a new high count for newly reported cases in a single day, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense had this update:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is one. This person remains hospitalized and is doing very well.
Hawaii County is doing well with no new cases for several days but we must know that that the Coronavirus threat is still out there. Thank you for doing your part by following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. You should also stay at home if you do not feel well; with this, we ask for all to strive to be better. Your efforts are keeping our neighbors, friends and family safe. As a reminder, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.
