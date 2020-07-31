BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County: No Active Cases Of COVID-19 On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also reported that no one is hospitalized. The one hospitalized patient has improved and is no longer an active case.
(BIVN) – As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise on Oʻahu, bringing the statewide numbers to record highs, the island of Hawaiʻi appears to be COVID-19 free, for now.
Today, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced that there are no active cases of COVID-19 on the entire Big Island, nor is anyone hospitalized. Here is the full message from civil defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, there are no active cases of Coronavirus for Hawaii Island. At this date no one is hospitalized. The one hospitalized patient has improved and is no longer an active case nor being monitored by the department of health.
For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. Thank you Ali`i Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.
Do understand that many states are continuing to experience increased numbers of Coronavirus cases and the threat is still out there. Hawaii County continues to do well. This is a result of you following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself healthy and of staying at home when sick. Thank you for making the effort to keep our neighbors, friends, family, and community safe. We must all continue to get better to keep us safe. The County Task Force continues its efforts seven days-a-week of disinfecting and cleaning highly used public areas. This and other programs will continue until the virus is no longer a threat.
As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.
