Preliminary results at 7 p.m., will be updated and the numbers will change as the night goes on.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Race – 11 pm Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of 10 p.m., the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney race has been decided.
(BIVN) – Kelden Braun Akoni Waltjen will be the next Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, after narrowly earning over 50% of the vote and winning outright in the Saturday primary. There were 11,656 blank votes cast for this race.
The present Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, Mitch Roth, is in the general election runoff for Hawaiʻi County Mayor.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of 10 p.m., the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney race has been decided.
(BIVN) – Kelden Braun Akoni Waltjen will be the next Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, after narrowly earning over 50% of the vote and winning outright in the Saturday primary. There were 11,656 blank votes cast for this race.
The present Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, Mitch Roth, is in the general election runoff for Hawaiʻi County Mayor.