(BIVN) – Kelden Braun Akoni Waltjen will be the next Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, after narrowly earning over 50% of the vote and winning outright in the Saturday primary. There were 11,656 blank votes cast for this race.

The present Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, Mitch Roth, is in the general election runoff for Hawaiʻi County Mayor.