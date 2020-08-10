(BIVN) – There were 140 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced at noon, and three (3) new coronavirus-related deaths. UPDATE – On the three new deaths, “one is an elderly O‘ahu female, and the two others are elderly O‘ahu men, one who had underlying health conditions,” the State of Hawaiʻi reported. “The deaths continue to be under investigation. Health Director Bruce Anderson joins all of Hawai‘i in expressing sympathies to the victim’s family and friends.”

One (1) new case was found in Kauaʻi County and one (1) new case was found in Maui County. The remaining 138 cases were identified on Oʻahu. There were no new cases found on Hawaiʻi island today.

Of the 131 cumulative cases of COVID-19 counted on the Big Island since the pandemic began, the State health department says 117 have been released from isolation, indicating that fourteen (14) are active cases.

From this morning’s Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message:

Do know that the State of Hawaii has reinstated the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel effective Tuesday, August 11. Revised quarantine requirement exemptions will be available later today. Visit the Civil Defense website or call Civil Defense at 935-0031.



The high increase of positive cases on Oahu have been identified as closely related to people disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings. This demonstrates how easy the virus can spread and the need of your help in following the policies of prevention. Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family and community safe.



As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.

