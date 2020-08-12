(BIVN) – On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education announced public schools statewide will be going to full distance learning to start the school year. But students attending Parker School in Waimea have already experienced their first day back in the classroom.

Parker School shared some photos taken during its first day of school in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school also shared this news release:

Parker School welcomed students back to campus on Monday, August 10 for the first time since March 13 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. More than 295 students are enrolled in grades K-12 for the School’s 45th academic year.



For the first week of school, students have been divided into smaller cohorts to help ease students, faculty, and parents into the school year with an intentional and low stress introduction to new campus safety protocols and the different instructional scenarios that might be called upon during the pandemic.



“Everyone is eager to return to campus to continue learning in this beautiful community,” says new Head of School, Stephen Dunn. “Students and faculty are so careful to keep our collective safety in mind as we navigate campus, classrooms and conversations. I am encouraged by the respect that they are paying to each other. We know that being on campus provides the best educational environment, so we are fortunate to bring everyone back to start the school year,” shared Dunn.