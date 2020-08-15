(BIVN) – There were 284 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Saturday. Of that number, 273 on Oʻahu, seven (7) on Maui, one (1) on Kauaʻi, and one (1) on Hawaiʻi island, compared to yesterday’s information. However, the State of Hawaiʻi says two (2) cases from Hawaiʻi were removed from the counts due to updated information.

This morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the number of active cases on the Big Island is sixteen (16). Civil defense also stated that “at this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized.”

“Hawaii Island numbers although still low have shown an increase throughout the island and we need your help to protect our community from the virus spread,” the morning civil defense message stated. “People disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings has been identified as a major cause for the increase of cases in the State of Hawaii. We need your help by following the policies of prevention. We all need to get better. Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family and community safe.”

“As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii,” civil defense added.