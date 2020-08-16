(BIVN) – There were 220 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Sunday. Of that number, 201 were reported on Oʻahu, fourteen (14) in Maui County, one (1) in Kauaʻi County, and four (4) on Hawaiʻi island. The State of Hawaiʻi says three (3) cases were removed from the counts due to updated information; 1 from Maui, 1 from Hawaiʻi, and 1 from Oʻahu.

Of the cumulative 148 cases counted on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began, the Hawaiʻi health department says 125 have been released from isolation, indicating that there are 23 active cases on the Big Island.

In this morning’s civil defense update on COVID-19, the County of Hawaiʻi said the four new cases on the Big Island “are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health,” and added that “at this date, for Hawaiʻi Island, no one is hospitalized.”

Civil defense also had this to say about the recent rise in numbers:

Hawaii Island numbers are increasing. We need your help now, more than ever, to protect our community from the virus spread. We all need to get better. People disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings has been identified as a major cause for the increase of cases in the State of Hawaii. We all need to get better. We need your help by following the policies of prevention. Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family and community safe.

