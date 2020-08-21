(BIVN) – On Friday, the State of Hawaiʻi reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, and one newly reported death.

While most of the new cases were once again identified on Oʻahu, there were thirteen (13) new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island, the highest single-day jump in the Big Island count since April.

With 136 of the 177 total cases released from isolation, the health department indicates there are forty-one (41) active cases on Hawaiʻi island. This appears to be the highest number of active cases reported on any single day on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began.

The numbers provided by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday morning were different. The County announced five (5) newly reported cases and 28 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Civil defense also reported four (4) hospitalizations.

