(BIVN) – Both directions of Brigg Road fronting the Foreign Trade Zone Building in Hilo will be closed continuously from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 for waterline installation.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says closure is needed to support the Hilo International Airport West Ramp Demolition project. During the closure, access will be allowed for emergency response vehicles only, the department says.

The closure is needed to support the Hilo International Airport West Ramp Demolition project. During the closure, access will be allowed for emergency response vehicles only.

“The driveway to the Foreign Trade Zone Building will not be blocked; however, other road users looking to access facilities past the Foreign Trade Zone Building should access Brigg Road via Railroad Avenue,” the department wrote in a public notice. “HDOT appreciates the patience of the public as we work to improve our facilities.”