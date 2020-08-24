BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Monday Morning COVID-19 Update
by Big Island Video News
at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As the number of new cases continues to rise, the County of Hawaiʻi says police will be stepping up their enforcement of prevention policies.
(BIVN) – There are fifty-six (56) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported in a Monday morning radio message. Four individuals are hospitalized with the coronavirus.
On Sunday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 59 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the county provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
Here is the full message from civil defense on Monday morning:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health is fifty-six. There are eleven new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, four are hospitalized. An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is presently monitored by the Department of Health.
For your information, two drive through testing sites are scheduled for today; the first, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon and the second in Hilo at the Keaukaha Gym from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 this afternoon.
Hawaii Island has seen large daily increases of positive cases for the past three weeks. Health data shows the majority of these new cases have been identified as Hilo based gatherings where people were disregarding the policies of prevention. The Police Department will be stepping up their enforcement of the prevention policies.
A review is underway to see what policy changes need to occur to address the growing spread of this virus. At this time, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than ten (10) persons. This does not apply to family gatherings of the same household, nor to faith based worship services. For any questions, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.
We must all get together, this is a serious situation developing in Hilo and only you can help stop the spread of this virus. We need your help in following the guidance of prevention.
at
