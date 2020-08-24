(BIVN) – There are fifty-six (56) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported in a Monday morning radio message. Four individuals are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

On Sunday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 59 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the county provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

