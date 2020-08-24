(BIVN) – There were 169 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Monday, the State Department of Health announced. There were also two (2) new deaths.

The State of Hawaiʻi counted nine (9) new cases on Hawaiʻi island, ten (10) on Maui, and the remaining majority on Oʻahu.

Of the 209 cumulative cases on Hawaiʻi island, 144 have been released from isolation, indicating 65 cases are active. Many of those cases have been identified in Hilo, county officials say.

