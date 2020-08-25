BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Tuesday Morning COVID-19 Update: 10 Hospitalized
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi radio message on Tuesday morning says there are sixty-three active cases on Hawaiʻi island, mostly linked to the Hilo area.
(BIVN) – There are now sixty-three (63) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, according to a Tuesday morning radio message by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. Nine (9) new cases were reported, and ten (10) individuals are now hospitalized, the County said.
On Monday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 65 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the count provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health is sixty-three. There are nine new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten are hospitalized.
Hawaii Island has seen large daily increases of positive cases for the past three weeks. Health data shows the majority of these new cases have been identified as Hilo based gatherings where people are disregarding the policies of prevention.
The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we must all do our part to stop the spread of the virus. This is a serious situation we have in Hilo and only you can help stop the spread of this virus. We need your help in following the guidance of prevention. This is a community issue and community involvement and support is needed to protect our family, friends, Kupuna, and neighbors. With your help we will control the spread and stop the virus and make Hawaii a safe place.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi radio message on Tuesday morning says there are sixty-three active cases on Hawaiʻi island, mostly linked to the Hilo area.
(BIVN) – There are now sixty-three (63) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, according to a Tuesday morning radio message by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. Nine (9) new cases were reported, and ten (10) individuals are now hospitalized, the County said.
On Monday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 65 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the count provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.