(BIVN) – There are now sixty-three (63) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, according to a Tuesday morning radio message by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. Nine (9) new cases were reported, and ten (10) individuals are now hospitalized, the County said.

On Monday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 65 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. Recent patterns suggest that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases today at noon. For the last week or two, the State count on active cases for the Big Island has surpassed the count provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.