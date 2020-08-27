(BIVN) – On Thursday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an increase of twenty-three (23) new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island. The County says there are now ninety-four (94) active cases in total. Thirteen (13) are hospitalized.

UPDATE – (8:45 a.m.) – There was an updated civil defense message issued today after the first message. The new message was read by civil defense administrator Talmadge Magno, and removed the mention of a second drive up testing event today in North Kona.

The first radio message, read by Mayor Harry Kim, came with the instruction that it be aired every hour until 12 noon, at which time the State of Hawaiʻi will publish today’s COVID-19 numbers. It is likely that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases at that time.

Here is the updated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message: