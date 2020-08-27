BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Thursday Morning COVID-19 Update: 94 Active Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was an updated civil defense message issued today after the first message, altering the message on drive up testing set for Thursday.
(BIVN) – On Thursday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an increase of twenty-three (23) new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island. The County says there are now ninety-four (94) active cases in total. Thirteen (13) are hospitalized.
UPDATE – (8:45 a.m.) – There was an updated civil defense message issued today after the first message. The new message was read by civil defense administrator Talmadge Magno, and removed the mention of a second drive up testing event today in North Kona.
The first radio message, read by Mayor Harry Kim, came with the instruction that it be aired every hour until 12 noon, at which time the State of Hawaiʻi will publish today’s COVID-19 numbers. It is likely that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases at that time.
Here is the updated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is ninety-four (94). There are twenty-three (23) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, thirteen (13) are hospitalized.
For your information there will drive up testing today in Hilo at the Kawananakoa Gym in Keaukaha from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. County sponsored testing will be increased and continued as long as needed. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus.
Hawaii Island and especially the community of Hilo continues to have an increase of positive cases. In addressing this the County Task Force will ramp up efforts in its programs of disinfecting and in assisting and inspecting businesses. The Hawaii Police Department will be adding to their patrols and enforcing the preventive policies of wearing face coverings, distancing and gatherings.
We need your help in following the guidance of prevention. The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we all need to do our part to keep Hawaii safe.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was an updated civil defense message issued today after the first message, altering the message on drive up testing set for Thursday.
(BIVN) – On Thursday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an increase of twenty-three (23) new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island. The County says there are now ninety-four (94) active cases in total. Thirteen (13) are hospitalized.
UPDATE – (8:45 a.m.) – There was an updated civil defense message issued today after the first message. The new message was read by civil defense administrator Talmadge Magno, and removed the mention of a second drive up testing event today in North Kona.
The first radio message, read by Mayor Harry Kim, came with the instruction that it be aired every hour until 12 noon, at which time the State of Hawaiʻi will publish today’s COVID-19 numbers. It is likely that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases at that time.
Here is the updated Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message: