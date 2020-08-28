(BIVN) – There are ten (10) new cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island, county officials say, and fifteen (15) have been hospitalized.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim read the following message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is ninety-five (95). There are ten (10) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, fifteen (15) are hospitalized.

An update on Okutsu Veteran’s Home in Hilo. All 143 staff and 90 residents were tested on Saturday, August 22nd, and again on Thursday, August 27th. At this date, two residents are hospitalized and five remain isolated at the veteran’s home in the COVID unit. Testing will continue every three to four days of all staff and residents. Testing will continue until absolute confidence of clearance.

For your information, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled today in Hamakua at the Honokaa Sports Complex. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. A drive up testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon.

A testing was held yesterday at Keaukaha and again the conduct and turn-out was tremendous and admirable. Thank you Keaukaha and to all the community volunteers and a special thank you to Baba. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus.

We need your help in following the prevention policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The Hawaii Police Department will be increasing their patrols and enforcement of the preventive policies of wearing face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we all need to do our part to keep Hawaii safe. With your help we will stop the spread of the virus and make Hawaii a safe place.