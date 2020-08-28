BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Friday Morning COVID-19 Update: 95 Active Cases, 15 Hospitalized
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi reported ten new cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island and again stressed that the situation in Hilo is a very serious one.
(BIVN) – There are ten (10) new cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island, county officials say, and fifteen (15) have been hospitalized.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim read the following message:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is ninety-five (95). There are ten (10) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, fifteen (15) are hospitalized.
An update on Okutsu Veteran’s Home in Hilo. All 143 staff and 90 residents were tested on Saturday, August 22nd, and again on Thursday, August 27th. At this date, two residents are hospitalized and five remain isolated at the veteran’s home in the COVID unit. Testing will continue every three to four days of all staff and residents. Testing will continue until absolute confidence of clearance.
For your information, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled today in Hamakua at the Honokaa Sports Complex. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. A drive up testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon.
A testing was held yesterday at Keaukaha and again the conduct and turn-out was tremendous and admirable. Thank you Keaukaha and to all the community volunteers and a special thank you to Baba. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus.
We need your help in following the prevention policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The Hawaii Police Department will be increasing their patrols and enforcement of the preventive policies of wearing face coverings, distancing and gatherings. The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we all need to do our part to keep Hawaii safe. With your help we will stop the spread of the virus and make Hawaii a safe place.
This morning’s number of active cases reported by the County of Hawaiʻi was one less than the number of active cases indicated by the State of Hawaiʻi in its noon update on Thursday. It is likely that the Hawaiʻi Health Department will report an even greater number of active cases later today.
Meanwhile, the Hawaiʻi County Council says it is making some changes in how it accepts public testimony during its meetings. From the Hawaiʻi County Clerk:
To help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 through physical distancing, the Hawai‘i County Council will no longer be taking oral public testimony from conference rooms located at the Kona Council Office and Hawai‘i County Building.
Beginning September 1, 2020, oral public testimony will be received via WebEx.
Persons wishing to provide oral public testimony may register to do so by emailing jeanette.aiello@hawaiicounty.gov or calling (808) 961-8255 no later than 12:00 p.m. on the business day preceding the applicable meeting of the County Council and its committees.
Each meeting agenda will include contact and registration information to provide oral public testimony, a reminder that the meetings of the County Council are available for viewing via live stream, how to provide written testimony, and a notice that the meetings remain closed to the public.
The Office of the County Clerk and Hawai‘i County Council appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we do our best to provide convenient access to government services while also taking active measures to minimize physical contact and the potential spread of COVID-19.
