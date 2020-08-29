(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island saw a dramatic increase in newly reported coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 39. It is the largest single-day increase on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began.

The majority of the new cases statewide (310 reported today) are on Oʻahu. Maui had seven (7) new cases and Kauaʻi had one (1) new case. Three (3) new deaths were also reported, bringing the cumulative toll to 62.

The cumulative number of cases on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began (318) is gaining ground on the total for Maui County (330) and at the current rate the Big Island could surpass the Valley Isle’s total case count in a matter of days.

With 166 of the 318 total cases released from isolation, the Hawaiʻi health department indicates 152 cases are active on Hawaiʻi island. Most of the new cases are in East Hawaiʻi, more specifically in the Hilo and Keaʻau area, according to health department maps.

“The situation in Hilo is a very serious one and we all need to do our part to keep Hawaii safe,” said Mayor Harry Kim in a Saturday morning civil defense radio message. “The Districts of Kohala, Kona, Kaʻū, and Hāmākua are doing very well, but this is not the time to be complacent. We need you to continue to follow the preventative polices to keep your family, friends, and community safe. With your help we will stop the spread of the virus and make Hawaii a safe place.”

