(BIVN) – The third day of “surge testing” took place on O‘ahu on Friday, as the City and County of Honolulu continues its collaboration with the federal government to conduct 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day over a two-week span.

The test is free, no insurance needed, and is self-administered and does not require a physician referral. Due to the number of participants, advanced registration is recommended at this website.

Oʻahu has seen a dramatic rise in new cases of COVID-19 in the month of August, and the numbers are likely to get worse. “I just want to remind everyone that because we are testing so many more people,” said Governor David Ige said on Friday, “we will see increases in the number of cases. I don’t want people to be surprised. We do expect this to happen.”

“There are so many people that the sites were inundated,” Governor Ige said. “Traffic was a big challenge and too many people were stuck waiting in line for hours at a time.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is thus coordinating for the use of the H-3 Freeway as massive COVID testing site. DOT stated in a Friday media release: