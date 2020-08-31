(BIVN) – Two of Governor David Ige’s top department heads are stepping down.

The governor announced on Monday that the director of the Department of Health, Dr. Bruce Anderson, and the director of the Department of Public Safety, Nolan Espinda, will be “retiring in September”.

“Both directors have served admirably under extremely challenging conditions, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Ige in a statement. “I thank them for their many years of service to the people of Hawaiʻi and wish them well as they retire and are able to spend time with their families,” he said.

Dr. Anderson, who has served as health director under two governors, will be replaced by Dr. Libby Char, who starts on September 16.

When Director Espinda retires on October 1. The deputy director for administration Maria Cook will be temporarily assigned and has been granted signatory authority while Espinda is on personal leave through September. Governor Ige will announce an interim appointment to lead the Public Safety Departments in the coming weeks.

Both Anderson and Espinda faced pandemic-related difficulties in recent weeks. Anderson and the health department were criticized for failures of adequate contact tracing and transparency. An outbreak infected hundreds at Oʻahu Community Correctional Center during Espinda’s administration.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as Director under Gov. Ige, with Nolan and my other fellow cabinet members. In my retirement, I look forward to doing a lot more fishing and horseback riding with my wife, Debbie,” said Dr. Anderson.

The State provided this information on Anderson’s replacement, Dr. Libby: