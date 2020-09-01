(BIVN) – There were 181 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Tuesday, health officials reported. Another four (4) deaths were also reported.



UPDATE – (4:45 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Two (2) O‘ahu men, an O‘ahu woman, and a Hawai‘i island man are the latest people to pass away as a result of coronavirus. All had underlying medical conditions. The three O‘ahu individuals had been hospitalized and the Hawai‘i island man was in the Veteran’s Home. The woman and one O‘ahu man were in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the other two men were 80-years-old or older.

Most of the new cases are again on Oʻahu. Nineteen (19) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, and five (5) on Maui.

There have been three (3) deaths on Hawaiʻi island, all linked to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veteran Home in Hilo. 190 of the 383 total cases on Hawaiʻi island have been released from isolation, indicating that 190 are active cases.

The County of Hawaiʻi says Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, September 2 at Pāhoa Regional Park. The drive-through testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. The County says there is no co-pay for the individuals being tested, and “please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

This story will be updated.