(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Friday, with 34 of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. Aside from the one new case identified in Maui County, the remaining majority of the new cases are on Oʻahu.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported two (2) new deaths of individuals with COVID-19.

On Hawaiʻi island, the State continues to report three (3) deaths related to COVID, although the County of Hawaiʻi reports six (6) deaths, all in connection with the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. The State also reported that 208 of the 469 totoal cases have been released from isolation, indicating 258 cases are active. This number closely resembles the 263 active cases reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning.

East Hawaiʻi Testing Location Change

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Please be advised that there will NOT be COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Saturday, September 5 at Prince Kuhio Shopping Center. To repeat, there will NOT be testing tomorrow at Prince Kuhio Shopping Center on Saturday, September 5. Instead, Premier Health will provide a free drive-through testing tomorrow, Saturday, September 5 at Kea’au High School, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for the individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by the change. You will be advised of future testing sites organized by the County of Hawaii. Thank you and stay safe.

This story will be updated.