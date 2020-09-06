(BIVN) – 164 new COVID-19 cases statewide and one death were reported by the Hawaiʻi health department at noon on Sunday.

According to State health officials, there were 13 newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island. 224 of the 506 total cases have been released from isolation. The State continues to report three (3) COVID-related deaths on Hawaiʻi island, although the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center have reported that number to be five (5). Therefore, the State of Hawaiʻi is indicating that there are 279 active cases on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported fifteen (15) individuals are hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Darren Rosario provided this update on cases identified in the Hawaiʻi Fire Department:

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that one of its active duty employees and a non-HFD employee participating in EMT training with the department have tested positive for Covid-19. Both personnel were notified that they were identified as close contacts to a positive case while off-duty. Both personnel were then tested and received their positive test. These cases are not related. A total of 30 personnel from a Hilo, Puna, and Kona based station are currently quarantined due to work related contact with these individuals. In addition, an additional 5 department employees are in DOH monitored quarantine due to non-work related exposure. All personnel are being monitored by the Department of Health and the department’s internal Covid-19 tracing team. All personnel, inclusive of the two positive cases are asymptomatic. Fire Chief Darren Rosario reports that currently there are no breaks in service to the public. Battalion Chiefs are reassigning on-duty personnel or recalling off-duty personnel to cover shortages.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this updated radio message on Sunday afternoon: