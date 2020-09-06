Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For Sunday, Sept. 6th: Fire Department Cases Reported
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - There were 164 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday at noon, with 13 new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – 164 new COVID-19 cases statewide and one death were reported by the Hawaiʻi health department at noon on Sunday.
According to State health officials, there were 13 newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island. 224 of the 506 total cases have been released from isolation. The State continues to report three (3) COVID-related deaths on Hawaiʻi island, although the County of Hawaiʻi and Hilo Medical Center have reported that number to be five (5). Therefore, the State of Hawaiʻi is indicating that there are 279 active cases on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported fifteen (15) individuals are hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Darren Rosario provided this update on cases identified in the Hawaiʻi Fire Department:
The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that one of its active duty employees and a non-HFD employee participating in EMT training with the department have tested positive for Covid-19. Both personnel were notified that they were identified as close contacts to a positive case while off-duty. Both personnel were then tested and received their positive test. These cases are not related. A total of 30 personnel from a Hilo, Puna, and Kona based station are currently quarantined due to work related contact with these individuals. In addition, an additional 5 department employees are in DOH monitored quarantine due to non-work related exposure. All personnel are being monitored by the Department of Health and the department’s internal Covid-19 tracing team. All personnel, inclusive of the two positive cases are asymptomatic. Fire Chief Darren Rosario reports that currently there are no breaks in service to the public. Battalion Chiefs are reassigning on-duty personnel or recalling off-duty personnel to cover shortages.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this updated radio message on Sunday afternoon:
As of noon today, there are fourteen (14) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. At this date, for Hawaii Island, the Hilo Medical Center reports a total of five deaths, all are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Our sadness, our respect, our condolences and appreciation goes out to their families.
In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, the following are in effect:
· All beach and shoreline parks are closed effective September 4th through the 19th. The activities of exercising, fishing, food gathering, use of restroom, shower facilities and access to the ocean will continue to be allowed.
· Increased testing will continue throughout the Island and in the past two weeks testing has been increased by four times. Between the dates of September 2nd and September 5th, the County of Hawaiʻi has sponsored 2 tests in Keaʻau, 1 in Miloliʻi, and 2 in Pahoa. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus and to provide early treatment. Thank you for your tremendous participation in testing.
· The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. If we all follow these policies this virus can be stopped.
With your help, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe. With the community’s involvement, we can keep Hawaii Safe.
Thank you for listening and have a safe Labor Day Weekend.
