(BIVN) – There was a drop in newly reported COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, as the Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced only 80 new cases in a noon update. There were no new deaths counted by the State.

On Hawaiʻi island, the number of newly reported cases is seven (7). Both the State of Hawaiʻi and the County of Hawaiʻi reported the same number of new cases today.

Using the official health department data, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 271 active cases on the Big Island, with 320 of the 594 cases released from isolation. That also takes into account the three (3) deaths that the State of Hawaiʻi has counted on Hawaiʻi island. However, it should be noted that Hilo Medical Center and the County of Hawaiʻi are reporting thirteen (13) deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message that was issued on Monday: