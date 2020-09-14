Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For Monday, Sept. 14th: 80 New Cases Reported
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - There were seven (7) new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island today, part of the 80 new cases reported statewide.
(BIVN) – There was a drop in newly reported COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, as the Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced only 80 new cases in a noon update. There were no new deaths counted by the State.
On Hawaiʻi island, the number of newly reported cases is seven (7). Both the State of Hawaiʻi and the County of Hawaiʻi reported the same number of new cases today.
Using the official health department data, the State of Hawaiʻi indicated that there are 271 active cases on the Big Island, with 320 of the 594 cases released from isolation. That also takes into account the three (3) deaths that the State of Hawaiʻi has counted on Hawaiʻi island. However, it should be noted that Hilo Medical Center and the County of Hawaiʻi are reporting thirteen (13) deaths related to COVID-19.
Here is the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message that was issued on Monday:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seven (7). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eighteen (18) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of thirteen deaths. The two new deaths reported are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Condolences from the Island’s Community go out to the families.
For your information, there is an ʻOhana food service scheduled today in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park in Waikoloa Village. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. There are two Coronavirus test sites scheduled for tomorrow. The First, in Puna at the Keaau High School. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 1:00 in the afternoon. The Second, in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park. Hours are from 10:00 in the morning ‘til 2:00 in the afternoon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you.
With all accepting kuleana, we can stop the spread of the virus to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe.
