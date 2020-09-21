(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi continues to seek individuals who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 to participate in a 21-day study that will could help find an effective treatment for patients with have contracted the virus.

JABSOM, the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine, says participants will be placed on either a placebo (sugar pill) or telmisartan, a medication commonly used for blood pressure control. Researchers hope to find preliminary evidence that telmisartan will prevent much of the harmful effects of the coronavirus.

The researchers hypothesize “much of the dangerous lung and heart effects of COVID-19 is caused by the virus’ ability to dysregulate the delicate balance in a hormone system in the human body called the renin angiotensin system,” the university says. “Telmisartan lowers blood pressure by blocking the harmful effects of this hormone system.”

The university notes that telmisartan is already FDA-approved and many of the safety concerns of this drug are already known.

A team of JABSOM researchers led by Cecilia Shikuma, professor of medicine and lead investigator, will be closely monitored participants with the help of experienced nurses and doctors. “Participants can be seen for the study right outside their home if there is a safe place to be seen, or they can come for study visits right outside the JABSOM clinic,” a UH news release stated.

“Finding an effective therapy for COVID-19 is very important. In fact, it may be more important or as important as finding a vaccine. Because you do not want to get ill and end up in the hospital,” said Shikuma. “One of the good things about entering a clinical trial is that your clinical status will be monitored by a group of very experienced doctors and nurses.”

Participants will be paid $40 per study visit for a total of 4 visits ($160). The study will draw blood and obtain self-administered nasal swabs during the visit.

For more information and to sign up for the study, contact Cris Milne at (808) 692-1335, email cmilne@hawaii.edu, or visit the website for more information.

“I would recommend that you call us as soon as soon as you find out that you are COVID-19 positive,” Shikuma said.