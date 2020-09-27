(BIVN) – There were 98 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Sunday, the health department announced, and seven (2) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

One (1) new death with COVID-19 was also reported.

The number of active cases on Hawaiʻi island – as indicated by the State’s data, which only counts fifteen (15) deaths on the Big Island, compared to the twenty-eight (28) deaths reported by the County of Hawaiʻi – is 101. That number is even lower when calculated using the County’s reported death count.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 155 cases

96749 (Puna) – 36 cases

96778 (lower Puna) – 28 cases

98771 (Puna mauka) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 21 cases

On Sunday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported sixteen (16) are hospitalized with COVID-19. The County also stated:

In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you. The test schedule will be posted when finalized. Remember, the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings and the wearing of face masks are mandatory on Hawaii Island. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

This story may be updated.