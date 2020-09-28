(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi reported welcome news on Monday morning, announcing that there are zero (0) new cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

The official state numbers for today will be posted by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon. Recently, the number of new cases on Hawaiʻi island reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in the morning message has matched the State’s number of new cases reported at noon.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is zero (0). An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is presently monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, fifteen (15) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-eight (28) deaths for Hawaii Island. For your information there are two Covid testing sites for today, the first in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic, access through Kuawa Street and the second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Both are from 9 this morning ‘til 12 noon. In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawaii Island, increased testing will continue throughout the Island. When you are tested know that you are helping to stop the spread of the virus. The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous. Thank you. Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. While on patrol, Police Officers will provide face coverings to people they encounter who do not have one. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe week.

This story will be updated.