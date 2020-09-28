(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message about a malfunctioning warning siren in Puna on Monday morning.

According to the civil defense alert, the Hawaiʻi Police Department reported a runaway siren in the vicinity of Hawaiian Paradise Park near Makuʻu Drive and 6th Avenue.

“Please disregard this siren, there is no threat,” civil defense stated. “Personnel will be responding to inspect the siren this morning.”

Emergency officials added that the public will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.