UPDATE – (9:45 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an uptick in new COVID-29 cases on the Big Island on Wednesday morning. From the morning civil defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-seven (27). At this date, for Hawaii Island, thirteen (13) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-eight (28) deaths for Hawaii Island.

For your information, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled today in Volcano Village at the Cooper Center. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. There are two Covid testing sites for today. First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9 this morning ‘til noon. The Second, in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Please enter the site through the Kuawa St. entrance. Note! New hours for the test today are from 4 this afternoon ‘til 7 this evening.

Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way provide early treatment and to help stop the spread of the virus.

Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. We need everyone to follow these policies in order to keep us safe. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

Thank you for listening and have a safe week.