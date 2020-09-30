BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday, and yesterday's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Morning Update
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaii County Civil Defense says there were 27 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of this morning.
UPDATE – (9:45 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported an uptick in new COVID-29 cases on the Big Island on Wednesday morning. From the morning civil defense radio message:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-seven (27). At this date, for Hawaii Island, thirteen (13) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-eight (28) deaths for Hawaii Island.
For your information, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled today in Volcano Village at the Cooper Center. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. There are two Covid testing sites for today. First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9 this morning ‘til noon. The Second, in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Please enter the site through the Kuawa St. entrance. Note! New hours for the test today are from 4 this afternoon ‘til 7 this evening.
Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way provide early treatment and to help stop the spread of the virus.
Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. We need everyone to follow these policies in order to keep us safe. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.
Thank you for listening and have a safe week.
(BIVN) – Today (Wednesday, September 30) there are two drive-through COVID-19 testing events scheduled, the County previously reported:
Kona: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to Noon
Hilo: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.
“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi stated. “No co-pay for individuals being tested.”
“Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing,” the County reminded.
