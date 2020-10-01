NOTE – This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers once they become available.

(BIVN) – Free COVID-19 drive-through testing will take place today at the Volcano Cooper Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi reminds. “No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Hilo Medical Center reported there are 11 total COVID-positive patients hospitalized, three (3) in ICU, seven (7) in COVID Unit, and one (1) in Extended Care Facility.

1 death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home was reported, bringing the total number of resident deaths at the facility to 27.

On Wednesday, Governor David Ige held a news conference to say every penny in CARES Act funding will be spent. From a news release from the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

100% of the CARES Act funding Hawai‘i received from the federal government will be spent. That was one of the announcements from Governor David Ige at a news briefing this afternoon. In April, the State of Hawaiʻi received $863 million in direct payment from the federal government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The governor said 98% of that funding has been set aside to assist with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, specifically to support the three priority areas of the governor’s Hawaiʻi Pandemic Plan, which are to:



During the briefing Governor Ige and other participants outlined numerous existing and upcoming programs targeted at the three priorities. “We understand the urgency for this funding. We are working together to find the best uses possible so we can get this money into the pockets of those who need it most,” said Gov. Ige. “I want to make it clear that we do not plan to return any of the Cornovirus Relief Funds. We are going use every penny. Any funds unspent at the end of the year will be placed into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and used to help repay a $1 billion loan that was made to pay unemployment benefits to local residents,” Governor Ige added.

Gov. Ige highlighted a couple of key funding distributions:

To date $51 million of $61 million for Personal Protective Equipment has been used.

$4.9 million is being used to staff a 200-person unemployment call center.

$75 million will be used for a restaurant card that will help unemployed residents while also giving our local restaurants a much-needed boost.

Officials said the CARES-Act funding data is also available online.

A new Restaurant Card Program was also announced at the Governor’s news briefing. From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

At the governor’s news briefing Sherry Menor McNamara, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce in Hawai‘i and Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, the Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation provided details on yet another CARES Act supported initiative. The new Restaurant Card Program is a private-public partnership that will provide pre-paid $500 cards to qualified Hawaiʻi unemployment insurance negatively impacted by COVID-19. The cards can be used at any Hawai‘i restaurant. Menor McNamara commented, “Since March, it’s estimated that about 60% of Hawai‘i’s businesses have fully or partially closed. This is a win-win because it provides people who’ve qualified a little extra cash and also helps local small businesses that are struggling.”

Under the program, $500 dining cards will be available for people who have qualified for unemployment insurance, the State says. Eligible individuals will receive a pre-loaded, non-transferable card in the mail. The program runs from Oct. 20 to Dec. 15. The State says more details on the program are forthcoming.

The Governor also introduces Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio as the new director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Perreira-Eustaquio said, “I’m glad to be in this new role, to talk about how CARES Act funding is being put to good use, and to highlight some of our progress.”

According to the State: