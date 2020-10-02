(BIVN) – Major Hurricane Marie, currently 1,980 miles east of Hilo out in the middle of the Eastern Pacific, is not expected to threaten Hawaiʻi in the days ahead.

The category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale presently has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says some fluctuations in intensity are possible through tonight, followed by weakening beginning on Saturday, a trend that will continue into early next week.

The forecast track shows Hurricane Marie weakening into a tropical depression and veering off to the northeast well before it makes an approach to Hawaiʻi.

