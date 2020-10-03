UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 statewide today, and eleven (11) more deaths. From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

Eleven COVID-19 deaths on Oahu are being reported by the state today with eight of the deaths occurring between August 15 – Sept. 15, 2020. Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

The State provided this additional breakdown on the newly reported deaths:

3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home

3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

There are an increasing number of new cases identified in Kona. On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 115 cases

(Hilo) – 115 cases 96749 (Puna) – 19 cases

(Puna) – 19 cases 96778 (lower Puna) – 21 cases

(lower Puna) – 21 cases 98771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases

(Puna mauka) – 14 cases 96740 (Kona) – 69 cases

The updated map shows at least twenty (20) new COVID cases have been reported in the 96740 zip code area of Kona since yesterday.

UPDATE – (10:30 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an updated radio message on Saturday morning, announcing forty-three (43) new cases of COVID-19, a dramatic increase on the Big Island.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is forty-three (43). At this date, for Hawaii Island, sixteen (16) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-nine (29) deaths for Hawaii Island. For your information, a Covid testing site is scheduled today in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The high increase of new cases today is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need of following the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Additional information on these new cases will be made in tomorrow’s update. The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning:

This is a COVID-19 testing update for Saturday, October 3rd. As a reminder, a Covid-19 testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way provide early treatment and to help stop the spread of the virus. Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.

The University of the Nations Kona (UofNK) on October 1 publicly acknowledged five (5) locally contracted COVID-19 cases, and four (4) travel related cases.

“With the utmost care and concern for our campus community and our Local Kona community, UofNK has suspended all in person classes and business as a precautionary measure,” a UofNK news release stated on Friday. “All campus activities are being conducted through digital platforms and only essential workers are present on campus.”