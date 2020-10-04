UPDATE – (10:10 a.m.) – There were fifteen (15) newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island on Sunday, a sizeable drop compared to the 43 new cases reported on Saturday. There was also one (1) new death reported.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued on Sunday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fifteen (15). At this date, for Hawaii Island, sixteen (16) are hospitalized. A total of thirty (30) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island with the latest fatality reported by the Life Care Center. The high increase of new cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need of following the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Much of this increase is due to clusters at the University of Nations in Kona and the Life Care Center in Hilo. The Department of Health and County of Hawaii are working with both to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the individuals affected. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus. For your information two test sites are scheduled for tomorrow. The First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 ‘til noon. The Second, in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Mall parking lot from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.

(BIVN) – The day after Hawaiʻi island reported its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks are worsening at two known locations.

Life Care Center of Hilo outbreak

The Life Care Center of Hilo reports there are twenty-two (22) resident cases of COVID-19 as of 11. p.m. on October 2.

There has also been one (1) resident death at the facility. In an update, management said “we are heartbroken and extend our condolences.”

There are sixteen (16) active resident cases at the facility, with four (4) receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center.

There have been six (6) associate cases at the facility. Two (2) are active associate cases, and four (4) associates have fully recovered.

University of the Nations Kona outbreak

As of Saturday evening, there were twenty-six (26) confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the University of the Nations Kona campus. The UofNK says four (4) of these cases are travel related and twenty-two (22) are due to the local Kona community spread.

“Targeted contact tracing has shown UofNK staff contracted COVID-19 from the ongoing community spread in Kailua-Kona,” administration reported. “Once aware of possible exposure, the University immediately isolated all related individuals, rapid and PCR tested, and suspended all in person activities except for essential services.”

The UofNK reports Mayor Harry Kim’s Office has requested the campus move from operating at a “Safer at Home” level to “Stay at Home”, with all campus residents (staff and students) voluntarily self isolating. Only essential workers such as food service and security will be allowed on campus.

Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home outbreak

No additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, administration says. As of October 3, the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus is 71. “Of those residents, none are being cared for at the facility in the facility’s COVID unit, two are being cared for at the hospital, and 42 have recovered,” the administration update stated. “The COVID unit is physically separated from the rest of the facility and has dedicated staff who only care for the residents on that unit.”

To date, twenty-seven (27) Veteran residents at the facility who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away.

Of the 35 staff who tested COVID-positive at the facility, 33 have recovered.