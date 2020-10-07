UPDATE – (10:32 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following radio message on Wednesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eighteen (18). At this date, for Hawaii Island, fourteen (14) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-three (33) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends. For your information, an Ohana Food Service is scheduled today in Puna at the Keaau High School. Distribution begins at 10 in the morning. Two drive-up test sites are scheduled today. The First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 in this morning ‘til noon. The Second, in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 3 ‘til 6 this afternoon. Please enter the site through the Kuawa St. entrance. A Big Mahalo to all those that continue to support operations at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home where the Hilo Medical Center reports that there are no COVID-positive residents and all staff have recovered from COVID. Know that the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated to help prevent the spread of the virus. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be provided today (Wednesday, October 7) at the following location:

KONA: Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

HILO: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi says. “No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

The University of the Nations Kona outbreak

From the UofN Kona:

Four additional people from UofN Kona, already identified through contact tracing and in quarantine, have today tested positive for COVID-19. Before testing positive, this group had already been in isolation for more than five days. All continue to be isolated, monitored, and are reporting only minor symptoms. There were no new cases reported on Sunday or Monday, October 4-5. UofN Kona continues to cooperate with government agencies in the process of testing all of our staff and students. Today, 492 tests were completed. More testing will take place this week that includes off-campus personnel. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. The UofN Kona has lived and served in the community of Kona since 1978 and we continue to work together with authorities to ensure the public safety and well-being of the greater Kona community. UofN Kona provides free of charge, over 30,000 hours of Kona based community service a year which includes providing food, shelter, education and counseling services to the vulnerable population of Kona. UofN Kona also operates internationally through it’s compassionate Christian service all over the world.

Life Care Center of Hilo outbreak

The Life Care Center of Hilo says eight (8) more residents tested positive Monday, bringing the total number of active resident cases to 31. There are twenty-four (24) active resident cases at the facility, with four (4) receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center. There have been two (2) resident deaths at facility. One (1) resident is receiving care at another facility.

Seven (7) associate cases have been reported. There are three (3) active associate cases, and four (4) associates have fully recovered.