UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – There were 155 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Friday, the Hawaiʻi health department reported. Two (2) new death were reported.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 118 cases

(Hilo) – 118 cases 96749 (Puna) – 16 cases

(Puna) – 16 cases 96778 (lower Puna) – 14 cases

(lower Puna) – 14 cases 96740 (Kona) – 131 cases

UPDATE – (10:25 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced another increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday. From HCCD:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is forty-five (45). Many of these new cases are concentrated within known clusters of infection. At this date, for Hawaii Island, nine (9) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-six (36) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends. On testing schedule, a drive-up district test is scheduled for today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 this morning ‘til noon. A district test is defined as one that is open to the public. Two drive-up district tests are scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 10th. One in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikoloa Village. The other in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center. Hours for both sites will be from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Your participation in testing is important as the spread of the coronavirus cannot be stopped without your help. Know that the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated to help prevent the spread of the virus. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available.

(BIVN) – Coronavirus testing is being conducted today in Kona, as health officials track a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the district in recent days.

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided at the Keauhou Shopping Center, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

“No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one,” the County of Hawaiʻi says. “No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

A Hawaiʻi County spokeperson said testing scheduled to take place today at the Kamaʻaina Hale Apartment complex in Kona is for residents only, and is not open to the public.

On Saturday, there will be testing at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Hawaiʻi Today on Thursday reported the first coronavirus-related death at Kona Community Hospital, a woman in her 40’s.

In East Hawaiʻi, Hilo Medical Center reported one new death at the hospital. “35 total deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred – 27 from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home and 6 community at the Hilo Medical Center, 2 from Life Care Center, per their website,” HMC wrote in a Thursday update.